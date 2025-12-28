$41.930.00
Trump announced huge economic benefits for Ukraine if a deal is reached

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

US President Donald Trump promised Ukraine significant economic benefits from a deal during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The meeting of the presidents took place in Mar-a-Lago.

Trump announced huge economic benefits for Ukraine if a deal is reached

US President Donald Trump promises huge economic benefits for Ukraine, reports UNN.

There are huge economic benefits for Ukraine. It will benefit greatly from this. Huge benefits. There will be huge economic benefits for Ukraine from this deal.

— Trump emphasized during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The only deadline is to end the war: Trump at a meeting with Zelenskyy28.12.25, 20:50 • 772 views

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

The American leader met the Ukrainian president at the entrance to Mar-a-Lago.

Alla Kiosak

EconomyPolitics
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine