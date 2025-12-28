Trump announced huge economic benefits for Ukraine if a deal is reached

US President Donald Trump promises huge economic benefits for Ukraine, reports UNN.

There are huge economic benefits for Ukraine. It will benefit greatly from this. Huge benefits. There will be huge economic benefits for Ukraine from this deal. — Trump emphasized during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

The American leader met the Ukrainian president at the entrance to Mar-a-Lago.