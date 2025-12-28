Trump announced huge economic benefits for Ukraine if a deal is reached
US President Donald Trump promised Ukraine significant economic benefits from a deal during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The meeting of the presidents took place in Mar-a-Lago.
US President Donald Trump promises huge economic benefits for Ukraine.
There are huge economic benefits for Ukraine. It will benefit greatly from this. Huge benefits. There will be huge economic benefits for Ukraine from this deal.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.
The American leader met the Ukrainian president at the entrance to Mar-a-Lago.