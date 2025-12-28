The only deadline is to end the war: Trump at a meeting with Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump stated that his only deadline is to end the war. He made this statement during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
I have no deadlines. My only deadline is to end the war
In addition, the US President expressed the opinion that both Presidents Zelenskyy and Putin want to make a deal.
