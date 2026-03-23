Trump administration calculated Russia's profit from easing oil sanctions

The Russian Federation will receive about $2 billion in additional revenue from the easing of sanctions on Russian oil, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

In response to the interviewer's remark that Bessent had previously supported the imposition of sanctions, and the goal was to stop financing the Russian war machine, "so why is the administration actually rewarding Russia now," he asked her: "What's better? Will Russia get more money if the price of oil goes up to 150, and they get 70% of that, which is 105, or if the price of oil stays below a hundred? They'll get less money."

Our analysis shows that the maximum additional amount Russia could receive would be $2 billion. This is one day of the Russian Federation's budget. - Bessent said.

Addition

Earlier, the US temporarily eased oil sanctions against Russia amid the crisis in the Middle East.