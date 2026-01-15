Traffic will be restricted in the center of Kyiv tomorrow due to events involving foreign delegations 15 January 2026

Temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in the center of Kyiv on September 16 due to security measures involving foreign delegations. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

On January 16, 2026, due to security measures involving foreign delegations, temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in the central part of Kyiv. - the message says.

Citizens are asked to take into account information about restrictions when moving around.

