02:15 PM
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
01:18 PM
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palette
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinis January 15, 07:20 AM
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal January 13, 03:09 PM
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz January 12, 12:45 AM
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services January 11, 11:46 PM
Traffic will be restricted in the center of Kyiv tomorrow due to events involving foreign delegations 15 January 2026

Kyiv

 • 18 views

On September 16, traffic will be temporarily restricted in the center of Kyiv. This is due to security measures involving foreign delegations.

Traffic will be restricted in the center of Kyiv tomorrow due to events involving foreign delegations

Temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in the center of Kyiv on September 16 due to security measures involving foreign delegations. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

On January 16, 2026, due to security measures involving foreign delegations, temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in the central part of Kyiv.

- the message says.

Citizens are asked to take into account information about restrictions when moving around.

IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv
Kyiv