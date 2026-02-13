$42.990.04
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected ending

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

UNN has compiled a selection of detective films that keep you on the edge of your seat until the last minute. Among them are "Marlowe", "Shutter Island", "The Little Things", "Murder on the Orient Express", and "Knives Out".

Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected ending

Intricate cases, mysterious murders, and heroes who inch closer to the truth. UNN has compiled a selection of detective films that keep you on the edge of your seat until the last minute and make you doubt every character.

"Marlowe" (2022)

An extraordinary story about the legendary private detective Philip Marlowe, who takes on a case of a mysterious disappearance. The investigation quickly goes beyond a simple search for a person and draws the hero into a world of intrigue, deception, and dangerous secrets. Each new step only complicates the picture, and the denouement turns out to be unexpected, shedding light not only on the crime itself but also on the detective's inner demons.

"Shutter Island" (2010)

The events unfold in the 1950s. Federal Marshal Teddy Daniels, along with his partner, arrives on a remote island where a psychiatric hospital for particularly dangerous criminals is located. They are to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a patient. But the deeper Daniels delves into the case, the more strange details emerge. The island is enveloped in an atmosphere of isolation and distrust, and the line between reality and delusion gradually blurs. The investigation leads to a shocking truth that makes one look differently at everything that happened before.

"The Little Things" (2021)

In 1990s California, a serial killer terrorizes the city. Deputy Sheriff Joe Deacon accidentally stumbles upon the scene of another crime and finds a clue that could move the investigation forward. Detective Jim Baxter asks him to join the case. Combining their efforts, they track down a suspect, but during the investigation, their own hidden secrets begin to surface.

"Murder on the Orient Express" (2017)

A mysterious murder occurs on the luxurious "Orient Express" train. Passenger Samuel Ratchett is found dead in his compartment. He has twelve stab wounds on his body. The famous detective Hercule Poirot, who finds himself among the possible suspects and considers each passenger a potential culprit, undertakes to investigate the crime.

"Knives Out" (2019)

The family of a famous author gathers at his estate to celebrate his anniversary. The festive mood disappears the very next morning when the maid finds the master dead. Law enforcement leans towards the suicide version, but a private detective intervenes in the case. He does not believe in the accidental nature of the tragedy and is convinced that it is a carefully planned murder.

Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screen

