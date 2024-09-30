Tomorrow is a day with “light” in Ukraine: when to turn on powerful electrical appliances
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo reports that there are no plans to limit electricity consumption on Tuesday. Consumers are advised to use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 16:00.
Tomorrow, there are no plans to limit electricity supply in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.
"No consumption restrictions are planned for tomorrow, Tuesday. If possible, please use powerful electrical appliances during the daytime hours - from 10:00 to 16:00," the statement said.
