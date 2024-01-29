Today is the International Day of Mobilization against the Threat of Nuclear War

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM
Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276459 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245020 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129746 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Today is the International Day of Mobilization against the Threat of Nuclear War

Today is the International Day of Mobilization against the Threat of Nuclear War

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35796 views

January 29 is the International Day of Mobilization against the Threat of Nuclear War. Against the backdrop of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, concerns about the threat of nuclear war are growing

Today, on January 29, events are taking place in many countries around the world on the occasion of the International Day of Mobilization against the Threat of Nuclear War, UNN reports.

It was on January 29, 1985, that a Declaration was opened for signature in India, the key purpose of which was to call for an end to the nuclear arms race, the reduction and subsequent gradual elimination of nuclear arsenals in the world, and the elimination of the threat of nuclear war.

The first signatories to the Declaration were India, Sweden, Argentina, Mexico, Tanzania, and Greece.

Prior to that, in 1963, a treaty was signed that prohibited nuclear weapons testing not only in the atmosphere of our planet, but also underwater and in space. The signatories to this treaty undertook to prohibit and prevent any explosions that would result in radioactive fallout beyond the borders of the state conducting the test.

After the collapse of the USSR, Ukraine also had nuclear weapons on its territory. However, after signing the Budapest Memorandum in 1994, Ukraine gave it up in exchange for security guarantees from the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia.

In 2014, Russia annexed Crimea and unleashed a war in Donbas, thus violating the Budapest Memorandum. However, the United States and the United Kingdom did not provide any specific assistance to Ukraine at that time.

Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine has raised the issue of the use of nuclear weapons and the prospect of nuclear war quite sharply. From the Russian side, both so-called experts and some political figures periodically call for a strike on Ukraine, at least with tactical nuclear weapons.

This danger is also recognized at the global level.

"The drums of nuclear war are beating again; distrust and disagreement are growing. The nuclear shadow that hung over us during the Cold War is once again upon us," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said earlier.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

War

