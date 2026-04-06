Three-year-old boy drowned in Rivne region, another child is being searched for

In the village of Kolky, Dbrovytsia territorial community, rescuers, law enforcement officers, and local citizens have been working together for the second day in a row to find two young brothers who disappeared near the river. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Rivne region, writes UNN.

Details

The incident shook the community the day before: two young children, left unattended by adults, ended up near a body of water. Immediately after receiving the report of their disappearance, large-scale search operations were launched — both boys, born in 2021 and 2023, were sought.

Unfortunately, no miracle happened. On April 5, during a survey of the river's water area, the body of the younger brother — a child born in 2023 — was found and brought to the surface. - the message says.

As of today, the search for the older boy (born in 2021) continues without interruption.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, a 3-year-old boy died from carbon monoxide poisoning while his father was drinking.