Three enemy Shahed drones neutralized at night in Khmelnytskyi region - RMA

In Khmelnytsky region, Ukrainian air defense defenses neutralized three Shahed attack drones launched by Russian troops overnight, the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration reported on Saturday, UNN reported.

"Last night, during an air raid, 3 Shahed UAVs were neutralized in the area of the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces," the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram.

As noted, "the population was not affected, there was no damage to infrastructure.

