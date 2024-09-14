Three dead, four wounded and 60 damaged facilities - the consequences of Russian attacks in Donetsk region

In the Donetsk region, three residents were killed and four others were injured as a result of Russian attacks yesterday, September 13. The Russian army shelled 12 settlements in the region with various types of weapons. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the region.

Details

Police in Donetsk region recorded 2,405 hostile attacks over the last day.

As a result of hostile attacks, 60 civilian objects were damaged.

Russians dropped two FAB-250 guided aerial bombs with UMPK modules on Bilytske , killing one person and wounding two others. An apartment building, an enterprise, a church, a service station, cars, and outbuildings were damaged.

Konstantinivka was attacked by Russian troops with three KAB-250 bombs with UMPK modules and artillery fire, killing a civilian. Two apartment buildings, a workshop, and a gas pipeline were destroyed.

In Zaporizhzhia, a dead man was pulled out of the rubble of a house damaged by Russian shelling

A person was killed in Bohoyavlenka as a result of shelling.

A KAB-250 bomb with a UMPK module in Poltava wounded a civilian and damaged 11 houses and an administrative building.

A person was injured in Kurakhove as a result of a drone strike.

Occupants shelled Pokrovsk three times - 2 private houses and critical infrastructure facilities were damaged.

