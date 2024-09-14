In Kharkiv, the Russian army hit the territory of the construction of a residential complex with a KAB - RMA

On the night of September 14, Russian troops struck a residential complex in Kharkiv with a surface-to-air missile. There were no casualties. Five people were wounded in the region as a result of enemy shelling over the past day. This was reported on Saturday by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

September 14. 04:47 м. Kharkiv, Kholodnohirsky district. UGV hit the territory of residential complex construction, hit the ground, no casualties - wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, hostile attacks were registered over the past day:

23:11 Bohodukhivskyi district, Zolochivska TG, Zolochiv town. As a result of the attack 6 private houses, 2 outbuildings and three cars were damaged.

15:20 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk TG, Kupyansk. A 30-year-old woman was injured as a result of enemy shelling with an FPV drone.

15:16 Kupiansk district, Kupiansk TG, Kupiansk town. A private household was damaged as a result of shelling from an MLRS.

14:12 Kupyansk district, Kurylivska TG, Novoosynove village. As a result of the shelling an outbuilding burned. A 65-year-old man was injured.

12:30 Kupyansk district, Kupyanska TG, Kupyansk. The buildings of the bread factory were destroyed as a result of Iskander shelling. A 64-year-old civilian man was injured.

11:00 Kupyansk district, Dvorichna TG, Dvorichna village. A man of 47 years old suffered as a result of the shelling.

10:20 Kharkiv district, Malodanylivka TG, Lisne village. As a result of the shelling, grass and branches on the area of 500 square meters and forest litter on the area of 1 hectare were burning.

10:03 Izyum district, Borova TG, Borova village. As a result of the shelling, coniferous litter burned on the area of 6.6 hectares. A 67-year-old man was injured.

