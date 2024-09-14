In Kharkiv, the Russian army hit the territory of the construction of a residential complex with a KAB - RMA

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114389 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117042 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190772 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149427 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150597 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141950 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194572 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112331 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183781 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104951 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 44412 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 71454 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 67769 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 40958 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 47364 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190755 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194560 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183773 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210752 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199148 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148141 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147538 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151756 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142777 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159287 views
Actual
In Kharkiv, the Russian army hit the territory of the construction of a residential complex with a KAB - RMA

In Kharkiv, the Russian army hit the territory of the construction of a residential complex with a KAB - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23653 views

In Kharkiv, the Russian army hit a residential complex under construction with a KAB. As a result of hostile shelling in the region, five people were injured over the day, and buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

On the night of September 14, Russian troops struck a residential complex in Kharkiv with a surface-to-air missile. There were no casualties. Five people were wounded in the region as a result of enemy shelling over the past day.  This was reported on Saturday by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports

September 14. 04:47 м. Kharkiv, Kholodnohirsky district. UGV hit the territory of residential complex construction, hit the ground, no casualties

- wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, hostile attacks were registered over the past day: 

  •  23:11 Bohodukhivskyi district, Zolochivska TG, Zolochiv town. As a result of the attack 6 private houses, 2 outbuildings and three cars were damaged.
  •  15:20 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk TG, Kupyansk. A 30-year-old woman was injured as a result of enemy shelling with an FPV drone.
  •  15:16 Kupiansk district, Kupiansk TG, Kupiansk town. A private household was damaged as a result of shelling from an MLRS.
  •  14:12 Kupyansk district, Kurylivska TG, Novoosynove village. As a result of the shelling an outbuilding burned. A 65-year-old man was injured.
  •  12:30 Kupyansk district, Kupyanska TG, Kupyansk. The buildings of the bread factory were destroyed as a result of Iskander shelling. A 64-year-old civilian man was injured.
  •  11:00 Kupyansk district, Dvorichna TG, Dvorichna village. A man of 47 years old suffered as a result of the shelling.
  •  10:20 Kharkiv district, Malodanylivka TG, Lisne village. As a result of the shelling, grass and branches on the area of 500 square meters and forest litter on the area of 1 hectare were burning.
  •  10:03 Izyum district, Borova TG, Borova village. As a result of the shelling, coniferous litter burned on the area of 6.6 hectares. A 67-year-old man was injured.

The aggressor attacked Mykolaiv region: attacks on Ochakiv and Kutsurbska community14.09.24, 07:45 • 24687 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising