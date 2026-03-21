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This weakens Russia's terrorist potential - Sybiha on Ukrainian strikes against targets in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2284 views

Foreign Minister Sybiha announced an increase in the intensity of attacks to destroy sources of terror. Strikes reach targets thousands of kilometers deep into the aggressor state.

This weakens Russia's terrorist potential - Sybiha on Ukrainian strikes against targets in Russia

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukraine will increase the scale of deep strikes on legitimate targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Ukraine continues to scale up its campaign of diplomatic strikes against legitimate targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. Their scale, intensity, and impact continue to grow. These are our own, Ukrainian sanctions against the Russian war machine, and we are not going to weaken them.

- Sybiha noted.

He noted that Ukrainian capabilities now allow reaching targets thousands of kilometers deep into the aggressor state and on a larger scale.

This campaign is intelligent, effective, and strategically thought out. It practically weakens Russia's aggressive and terrorist potential today.

- Sybiha emphasized.

In addition, according to him, this undermines Russia's ability to spread terror further into Europe and support criminal regimes in other regions, such as the regime in Iran.

Our approach is simple: it is more effective to destroy the sources of terror themselves than to intercept the means of terror later in our own sky or stop them on our own land.

- the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

He added: Russian officials rightly acknowledge that there are no longer any safe places in Russia. All this is a direct consequence of the Kremlin starting this criminal war and refusing to stop it, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy emphasized.

According to him, ordinary Russians should also realize that the war their leadership unleashed against Ukraine is returning to where it came from, to their country.

This is fair, and the scale of these strikes will only increase. The longer Moscow refuses to stop this senseless war, which it has no chance of winning, the worse it will be for it.

- Sybiha emphasized.

Sybiha compared Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz to Russia's Black Sea blockade and hinted that Kyiv has unique experience20.03.26, 20:57 • 7030 views

Olga Rozgon

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