Sybiha compared Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz to Russia's Black Sea blockade and hinted that Kyiv has unique experience

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Iran's attempts to block freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz seem painfully familiar to Ukraine, as Russia did the same in the Black Sea, UNN reports.

Iran's attempts to block freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz seem painfully familiar to Ukraine. In 2022, Russia did the same in the Black Sea: it blocked maritime trade, trying to suffocate Ukraine's economy and achieve its political and military goals. - Sybiha reported.

The Foreign Minister reminded that Ukraine then found a solution.

We restored freedom of navigation in the Black Sea on our own, without succumbing to the ultimatums of the terrorist state. This is another area in which Ukraine possesses unique experience, knowledge, and technological advantage that no other country has. - Sybiha emphasized.

The diplomat stressed that Ukraine supports all international efforts to restore freedom of navigation in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

As a country affected by similar terror, we demand adherence to the fundamental principles of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. In addition, it is in Ukraine's direct interest to stabilize global markets as soon as possible. Our position is clear: terror must be countered with decisive action." - Sybiha summarized.

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