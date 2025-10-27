$42.000.10
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Viktor Orbán
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
China
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Social network
Technology
Time (magazine)
Gold
TikTok

"This is the first dictation that knocked me off my feet": a long-time winner of the Radio Dictation sharply criticized the reading

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1348 views

Khrystyna Hoyanyuk, a long-time winner of the National Unity Radio Dictation, criticized this year's dictation, calling the text "silly" and the reading manner unacceptable. During her speech, her microphone was taken away, which caused a discussion on social media.

"This is the first dictation that knocked me off my feet": a long-time winner of the Radio Dictation sharply criticized the reading

Khrystyna Hoyanyuk, a long-time winner of the National Unity Radio Dictation, criticized this year's dictation live on air, calling the text "silly" and the reading manner unacceptable. Her microphone was taken away in the middle of her speech, which caused active discussion on social networks, UNN writes.

Details

I'm even afraid to say a word... so as not to say something very bad. In 26 years, this is the first dictation... that knocked me off my feet. First, it was poorly read. Second, the text itself is silly, I don't know... It would be better if Pavlo Vyshebaba, who dictated last year, read this text... then at least it would be possible to write...

- but she was interrupted at this point, and her microphone was taken away.

After this incident spread across the network, the behavior of the studio announcer who interrupted Hoyanyuk's speech was condemned as insolent.

I thought that the traditional writing of the national unity radio dictation, as always, would be a pleasant challenge. It turned out to be an unpleasant stress. Because writing at that pace - even after the host's remarks to Natalia Sumska - was unrealistic. I wrote not as a dictation, but as a summary - like a chicken with a paw, and where to think about variable punctuation... But my main complaint is not even about Natalia Sumska. My main complaint is about the editor who gave the command to cut off Ms. Khrystyna Hoyanyuk, a Lviv resident who has written this dictation for the 26th time and has been its winner more than once. She said live on air that for the first time in 26 years, the text was read in such a way that it was impossible to write down. And she was cut off in the middle of a sentence. Roughly and insolently

- wrote Yaryna Kliuchkovska.  

She emphasized that the expectations for this event were completely different, but "for this incident - and, perhaps, for this dictation in general - it is worth apologizing."

The author of the dictation text also did not stay aside. She ironically commented on the purpose of the dictation - unity.

The radio dictation truly unites...! Now everyone is united by the idea that it was difficult to read and what these words are at all, and when the text is published, everyone will unite under the slogan "Why is there a comma there?

- wrote Yevheniya Kuznetsova.

Some also supported Ms. Sumska, noting that she probably understands that the reading was far from ideal.

In fact, I want to support Ms. Natalia Sumska now. I think she herself understands that today's dictation reading was not successful, so I really want to ask everyone not to escalate and not to bring it to negativity. We write the National Unity Radio Dictation not to be upset and quarrel). In essence, it is a good entertainment that also has the ability to unite us well. Today, millions of people simultaneously wrote in Ukrainian - and that is the main thing

- emphasized Tetiana Vlasova.

Recall

On Monday, October 27, at 11:00, the All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation of National Unity took place. The text of the radio dictation was written by Ukrainian writer Yevheniya Kuznetsova, author of the novels "Ask Miechka", "Ladder", "Whole Sheep", and the voice of the event was People's Artist of Ukraine and TV presenter Natalia Sumska.  

Alona Utkina

Society
Social network