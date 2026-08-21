Government to reduce mortgage interest rate under "eOselya" depending on the number of children - Koretskyi

The terms of the state affordable mortgage program "eOselya" are planned to be changed for families with children. According to Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, the interest rate on the loan will decrease depending on the number of children in the family. He said this during the hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Prime Minister, the issue of declining birth rates is one of the areas receiving attention.

"The birth rate has fallen—that is also a fact, and there is a focus on this. Moreover, I will say that it is broader, because there are several types of programs," the Prime Minister said.

Among such programs, the official named "eOselya." According to him, in the near future the program's terms are planned to be changed depending on the number of children in the family.

"For example, with 'eOselya,' interest rates will be reduced for one child in the near future, then for the next child—meaning they will be even lower. Stimulating economic factors also have an impact on this—certainly," Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said.

To remind you

The updated "eOselya" program expands the list of recipients eligible for loans at 3% to include veterans and families of fallen defenders. The housing-area requirements are also changing, and income verification is being simplified.