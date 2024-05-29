These contributions are crucial for the protection and sustainability of Ukraine: Zelensky on a new aid package from Sweden

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 45903 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101387 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144611 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149166 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244836 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172994 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164481 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148179 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222730 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113008 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 79941 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110954 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 39841 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 52837 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 89865 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244836 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222730 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209060 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234955 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221927 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 45903 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 26969 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 31950 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110954 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112683 views
Actual
These contributions are crucial for the protection and sustainability of Ukraine: Zelensky on a new aid package from Sweden

These contributions are crucial for the protection and sustainability of Ukraine: Zelensky on a new aid package from Sweden

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19254 views

Sweden's new aid package, worth almost 1.2 billion euros, aims to provide critical military assistance to Ukraine, including air defense, artillery ammunition, armored vehicles, radar surveillance aircraft and command vehicles, which are crucial to Ukraine's defense and resilience.

The new package of assistance to Ukraine announced by Sweden focuses on air defense, artillery ammunition and armored vehicles, which are critical for the Ukrainian military.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.

Yesterday I spoke with (Swedish prime minister-Ed.) Ulf Kristersson about the current combat situation and the priority defense needs of Ukraine. Today, I am pleased to express my deep gratitude to Prime Minister Kristersson, his government and all Swedes for the largest package of Swedish military assistance announced to date, totaling almost 1.2 billion euros

- Zelensky wrote in X. 

Zelensky told what the new package from Sweden is focused on.

This new package focuses on air defense, artillery ammunition and armored vehicles, which are critical for our soldiers. It also includes radar surveillance and command ASC 890 aircraft, the entire Swedish fleet of PBV 302 armored vehicles, and additional artillery ammunition. These contributions are crucial for the protection and sustainability of Ukraine

- Zelensky noted. 

He stressed that Swedish aid not only saves the lives of Ukrainians, but also helps to ensure long-term peace and security in Europe.

Together, we will protect our common values and ensure that the aggressor is brought to justice. I am grateful to Sweden for being with us and remaining a true and reliable ally. Thank you for your support and unwavering dedication!

Zelensky stressed.

addition

The Swedish government has presented the 16th package of military assistance for Ukraine worth SEK 13.3 billion (1.16 billion euros). This is the largest package of support from the country, which includes, in particular, radar reconnaissance and control aircraft, the entire Swedish stock of 302 armored personnel carriers and ammunition. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
swedenSweden
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising