These contributions are crucial for the protection and sustainability of Ukraine: Zelensky on a new aid package from Sweden

The new package of assistance to Ukraine announced by Sweden focuses on air defense, artillery ammunition and armored vehicles, which are critical for the Ukrainian military.

Yesterday I spoke with (Swedish prime minister-Ed.) Ulf Kristersson about the current combat situation and the priority defense needs of Ukraine. Today, I am pleased to express my deep gratitude to Prime Minister Kristersson, his government and all Swedes for the largest package of Swedish military assistance announced to date, totaling almost 1.2 billion euros - Zelensky wrote in X.

Zelensky told what the new package from Sweden is focused on.

This new package focuses on air defense, artillery ammunition and armored vehicles, which are critical for our soldiers. It also includes radar surveillance and command ASC 890 aircraft, the entire Swedish fleet of PBV 302 armored vehicles, and additional artillery ammunition. These contributions are crucial for the protection and sustainability of Ukraine - Zelensky noted.

He stressed that Swedish aid not only saves the lives of Ukrainians, but also helps to ensure long-term peace and security in Europe.

Together, we will protect our common values and ensure that the aggressor is brought to justice. I am grateful to Sweden for being with us and remaining a true and reliable ally. Thank you for your support and unwavering dedication! Zelensky stressed.

