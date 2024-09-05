There were 138 engagements at the frontline over the last day. Defense forces struck two important enemy targets - the General Staff

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128560 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 133444 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 219639 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 164419 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159676 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145824 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209907 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112700 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197158 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105235 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

There were 138 engagements at the frontline over the last day. Defense forces struck two important enemy targets - the General Staff

There were 138 engagements at the frontline over the last day. Defense forces struck two important enemy targets - the General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25238 views

Over the past day, 138 combat engagements were registered. Ukrainian troops repelled dozens of enemy attacks in various sectors, including 52 attacks in the Pokrovske and 46 in the Kurakhove sectors.

Over the past day, 138 combat engagements were registered at the frontlines, of which 52 attacks took place in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy tried 46 times to break through the defense of our troops near Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Krasnohorivka in the Kurakhivka sector. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 8:00 a.m. on September 5, UNN reports. 

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas with 14 missiles, 72 air strikes, involving 100 combat aircraft. In addition, they fired over 4100 rounds of fire, 107 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted six strikes on enemy troop concentrations, two air defense facilities and two other important enemy targets.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued offensive and assault operations. Two combat engagements took place here. All of them took place in the vicinity of Vovchansk. The occupants were actively using UAVs for attacks.

In the Kupyansk sector , the number of attacks increased to 17 over the last day. Ukrainian troops repelled all enemy assaults near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Berestove and Myasozharivka.

In the Liman sector, our troops stopped 27 occupants' attacks near Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Novosadove, Nevske and Torske.

In the Northern sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled four assault attacks. The enemy tried to advance near Verkhnekamianske and Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped six enemy attempts to break through our defense. The occupants, with the support of aviation, made their main efforts in the area of Chasovyi Yar and Kalynivka.

Yesterday, the invaders continued to be active in the Toretsk sector. In total, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 15 times in the areas of Nelipivka, Toretsk and New York. He carried out air strikes with drones.

Plus 1200 occupants and 6 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
05.09.24, 07:10

In the Pokrovsky sector , Ukrainian soldiers repelled 52 assaults and attacks in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelenyi Pole, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Selidove, Mykolaivka and Myroliubivka, where the invaders, supported by aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions.

In the Kurakhove sector , the Defense Forces stopped enemy attacks near Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Krasnohorivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 46 times.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made four attacks on our positions near Kostiantynivka and Vodiane.

In the Orikhivsk sector , two combat engagements took place in the vicinity of Robotyne and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupants continue to try to drive the units of the Defense Forces from their positions. Five Russian attacks were unsuccessful.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the operational situation remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Ukrainian defense forces continue operations in the Kursk region.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the occupiers maintain a military presence, shelling settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities against Ukraine.

Fighting continues along almost the entire contact line. Ukrainian soldiers are holding back enemy attacks. Our artillery, reconnaissance, aviation and unmanned aerial systems are depleting the enemy's forces.

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy a convoy of Russian equipment in Kursk region, including pontoons
05.09.24, 07:45

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

