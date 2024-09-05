Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy a convoy of Russian equipment in Kursk region, including pontoons

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported successful complex strikes against Russian logistics in the Kursk region. Several units of the Special Operations Forces, together with friendly units of the Defense Forces, used drones and artillery to destroy enemy convoys, including pontoon vehicles, UNN reports .

Details

The published video shows how the Special Operations Forces soldiers effectively accomplished their tasks during the destruction of Russian targets. Each unit had its own separate task: conducting aerial reconnaissance, adjusting FPV drones and guiding artillery.

The operation resulted in the destruction of 7 vehicles, 5 of which were pontoon vehicles.

