Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Two tanks are already on fire: satellite images of the Russian oil depot attacked by the GUR and the SSO have appeared

UNN

 • 30236 views

At least two fuel tanks are burning at the Atlas oil depot in the Rostov region of Russia after a UAV attack. Ukrainian intelligence and the Special Forces attacked a facility that supplies Russian occupation forces.

Satellite images show that at least two fuel tanks at the Atlas oil depot in the Rostov region of Russia are burning after a UAV attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to Radio Liberty.

Details

Radio Liberty journalists have published satellite photos of the Rosrezerv's Atlas oil depot. The photos show that two fuel tanks are burning, and several others show signs of damage.

According to Russian media, the plume of smoke from the fire at the oil depot stretched for about 30 kilometers.

Recall

Ukrainian intelligence and the SSO attacked the Atlas oil depot in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation using UAVs. The facility is supplied by the Russian occupation forces, and a fire is burning at the site.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

