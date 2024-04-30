The world's largest environmentally friendly power plant is being built in India

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101519 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111710 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154330 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157943 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254309 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174957 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166055 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148437 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228049 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

Popular news
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 44804 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 27394 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 32307 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 38331 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 35715 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254313 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228051 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213881 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239520 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226129 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101520 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72006 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78537 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113683 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114546 views
The world's largest environmentally friendly power plant is being built in India

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20438 views

Adani Green Energy Limited is building one of India's largest clean wind-solar hybrid power plants, covering an area of more than 518 square kilometers and costing about $20 billion, to provide electricity to 16 million Indian homes and contribute to India's renewable energy targets.

Adani Green Energy Limited is building one of the largest environmentally friendly power plants in the desert in western India. This was reported by CNN, as reported by UNN.

Details

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) is building the sprawling Khavda hybrid wind-solar power plant in Gujarat state in western India, just 19 kilometers from the India-Pakistan border, one of the most dangerous in the world.

The facility will cover an area of more than 518 square kilometers and cost about $20 billion. The construction is expected to take five years.

The company expects that the "clean" energy from this plant will be enough to power 16 million Indian homes. 

In total, the Adani Group plans to invest $100 billion in the country's transition from nuclear to renewable energy over the next decade.

Addendum

The publication says that the success of the power plant will be crucial for India as the country tries to reduce environmental pollution while meeting the growing energy needs of society.

In particular, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised that renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind farms, would meet 50% of India's energy needs by the end of this decade.

Also The Indian government has set a goal of producing 500 gigawatts of renewable electricity by 2030. AGEL plans to provide at least 9% of this figure.

Recall

India will invite private companies to invest about $26 billion in its nuclear power sectorto increase the number of "clean" sources of electricity.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies

