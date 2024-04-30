The world's largest environmentally friendly power plant is being built in India

Adani Green Energy Limited is building one of the largest environmentally friendly power plants in the desert in western India. This was reported by CNN, as reported by UNN.

Details

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) is building the sprawling Khavda hybrid wind-solar power plant in Gujarat state in western India, just 19 kilometers from the India-Pakistan border, one of the most dangerous in the world.

The facility will cover an area of more than 518 square kilometers and cost about $20 billion. The construction is expected to take five years.

The company expects that the "clean" energy from this plant will be enough to power 16 million Indian homes.

In total, the Adani Group plans to invest $100 billion in the country's transition from nuclear to renewable energy over the next decade.

Addendum

The publication says that the success of the power plant will be crucial for India as the country tries to reduce environmental pollution while meeting the growing energy needs of society.

In particular, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised that renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind farms, would meet 50% of India's energy needs by the end of this decade.

Also The Indian government has set a goal of producing 500 gigawatts of renewable electricity by 2030. AGEL plans to provide at least 9% of this figure.

Recall

India will invite private companies to invest about $26 billion in its nuclear power sectorto increase the number of "clean" sources of electricity.