"The war will not be resolved through the purchase or non-purchase of oil" — India's Foreign Minister

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said that the war would not be resolved through buying or refusing to buy oil and other costly resources. He said this in Kyiv at a press conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, emphasizing the importance of dialogue, diplomacy and negotiations, reports UNN.

Details

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar emphasized the complexity of supplying India's population with energy and of the global energy situation in general.

I believe it is important that you all understand the complexity of supplying one and four billion people with energy at a time when the global energy situation is very, very difficult - the minister said.

He also added that Ukraine has its own position on this issue, which India respects, just as it expects its own position to be respected.

I would say that this is an issue on which the Ukrainian side has its position, which we respect, and we have ours, which I would expect others to respect as well. But let me add this. This conflict, which has now been ongoing for the fifth year, will not be resolved because someone buys or does not buy oil, alumina, minerals, metals or fertilizers. This conflict will be resolved through dialogue, diplomacy and negotiations, and that is precisely what we will support - Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said.

We remind you

Indian oil refineries are reducing purchases of Russian oil from elevated levels, amid the impact of damage on supplies from the country's leading supplier.