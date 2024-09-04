ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The Verkhovna Rada reintroduced a resolution to dismiss Koval from the post of the SPFU Chairman

The Verkhovna Rada reintroduced a resolution to dismiss Koval from the post of the SPFU Chairman

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22624 views

A resolution to dismiss Vitaliy Koval from his post as head of the State Property Fund has been reintroduced to the Verkhovna Rada. The Economic Committee of the Verkhovna Rada approved the recommendation for dismissal, but the previous attempt by MPs did not receive enough votes.

On September 4, the Verkhovna Rada reintroduced a resolution to dismiss Vitaliy  Koval from the post of head of the State Property Fund, UNN reports, citing the website of the Verkhovna Rada. 

As noted, a new resolution on Koval's dismissal was submitted with the conclusion of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on consideration. 

Add

Today, the Economic Committee approved the recommendation to dismiss Vitaliy Koval from the post of the State Property Fund of Ukraine. 

However, the Verkhovna Rada failed to approve the resignation of Vitaliy Koval, who had submitted a letter of resignation the day before. His resignation was supported by 225 MPs out of the required 226.

The Rada did not want to consider the dismissal of Foreign Minister Kuleba and went to recess04.09.24, 14:07 • 24611 views

Addendum

Vitaliy Koval was appointed head of the SPFU in November last year. At that time, the State Property Fund was without a head for almost two months, as the previous head, Rustem Umerov, was appointed Minister of Defense of Ukraine in September of the same year.

Before entering politics, Koval was a banker and businessman. He worked in the credit department of Ukrgasbank and co-founded or headed companies in the agricultural, transportation, and construction industries.

In 2019, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed him as the head of the Rivne RSA.

In 2020, Koval ran for mayor of Rivne as a candidate of the Servant of the People party, but lost the election to Oleksandr Tretiak, a candidate of the European Solidarity political party.

From February 24, 2022 to November 21, 2023, he was the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

