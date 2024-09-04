The Verkhovna Rada reintroduced a resolution to dismiss Koval from the post of the SPFU Chairman

On September 4, the Verkhovna Rada reintroduced a resolution to dismiss Vitaliy Koval from the post of head of the State Property Fund, UNN reports, citing the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

As noted, a new resolution on Koval's dismissal was submitted with the conclusion of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on consideration.

Add

Today, the Economic Committee approved the recommendation to dismiss Vitaliy Koval from the post of the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

However, the Verkhovna Rada failed to approve the resignation of Vitaliy Koval, who had submitted a letter of resignation the day before. His resignation was supported by 225 MPs out of the required 226.

The Rada did not want to consider the dismissal of Foreign Minister Kuleba and went to recess

Addendum

Vitaliy Koval was appointed head of the SPFU in November last year. At that time, the State Property Fund was without a head for almost two months, as the previous head, Rustem Umerov, was appointed Minister of Defense of Ukraine in September of the same year.

Before entering politics, Koval was a banker and businessman. He worked in the credit department of Ukrgasbank and co-founded or headed companies in the agricultural, transportation, and construction industries.

In 2019, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed him as the head of the Rivne RSA.

In 2020, Koval ran for mayor of Rivne as a candidate of the Servant of the People party, but lost the election to Oleksandr Tretiak, a candidate of the European Solidarity political party.

From February 24, 2022 to November 21, 2023, he was the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration.