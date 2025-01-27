The US will print new dollars: what is the reason

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 77953 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 96317 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107351 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110314 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130584 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103602 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134690 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103749 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113417 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116983 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 52951 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118612 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 58633 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113227 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 29401 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 77953 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130584 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134690 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166573 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156355 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 23682 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 27179 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113236 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118619 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140023 views
The US will print new dollars: what is the reason

The US will print new dollars: what is the reason

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 66743 views

The U.S. Bureau of Engraving will issue new banknotes with enhanced counterfeit protection. All denominations from $5 to $100 will be updated gradually from 2026 to 2034.

The United States is preparing to issue new dollar bills with the main goal of increasing protection against counterfeiting. Thanks to modern technology and years of research, the new design will integrate advanced security features to maintain confidence in the US currency and economic stability. Writes UNN with reference to the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

Banknotes need to be resistant to increasingly sophisticated counterfeiting attacks - security is the primary goal of the redesign. The careful integration of exclusive security features is a critical foundation for safeguarding cash and ensuring the security and stability of the U.S. economy. Modern technologies allow for the production of higher quality counterfeits. New features closely related to and integrated into the new design are being developed to counter this threat. More than a decade of research and development, followed by years of optimization and testing of integration into the banknote, is required to ensure the successful implementation of these features into the US currency

- the Bureau noted.

The design will be released six to eight months before the issue date to inform the public and train cashiers, and early release will help counterfeiters and cause market confusion, which will reduce confidence in the U.S. currency.  

Indicates that the banknote issue schedule will be as follows:

- 10 dollars - 2026;

- 50 dollars - 2028;

- 20 dollars - 2030;

- 5 dollars - 2032;

- 100 dollars - 2034.

Recall 

During the year, KFI experts examined more than 5000 suspicious banknotes, of which 30% turned out to be counterfeits. 

The experts spoke about the methods of verifying the authenticity of banknotes and shared tips for protecting against fraudsters.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

united-statesUnited States

