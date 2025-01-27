The US will print new dollars: what is the reason

The United States is preparing to issue new dollar bills with the main goal of increasing protection against counterfeiting. Thanks to modern technology and years of research, the new design will integrate advanced security features to maintain confidence in the US currency and economic stability. Writes UNN with reference to the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

Banknotes need to be resistant to increasingly sophisticated counterfeiting attacks - security is the primary goal of the redesign. The careful integration of exclusive security features is a critical foundation for safeguarding cash and ensuring the security and stability of the U.S. economy. Modern technologies allow for the production of higher quality counterfeits. New features closely related to and integrated into the new design are being developed to counter this threat. More than a decade of research and development, followed by years of optimization and testing of integration into the banknote, is required to ensure the successful implementation of these features into the US currency - the Bureau noted.

The design will be released six to eight months before the issue date to inform the public and train cashiers, and early release will help counterfeiters and cause market confusion, which will reduce confidence in the U.S. currency.

Indicates that the banknote issue schedule will be as follows:

- 10 dollars - 2026;

- 50 dollars - 2028;

- 20 dollars - 2030;

- 5 dollars - 2032;

- 100 dollars - 2034.

Recall

During the year, KFI experts examined more than 5000 suspicious banknotes, of which 30% turned out to be counterfeits.

The experts spoke about the methods of verifying the authenticity of banknotes and shared tips for protecting against fraudsters.