The US will destroy any Iranian ships that lay new mines in the Strait of Hormuz — Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday again said that all mines in the Strait of Hormuz had been defused or blown up, and threatened to destroy any vessels that attempted to lay new ones, UNN reports, citing CNN.

"I was just informed by the U.S. Navy that all mines have been defused and/or detonated in the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has been informed that any vessel or boat laying new mines will be immediately and systematically destroyed," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

"Through the Space Force, we are monitoring every square inch of the Strait, as well as Mount Pickax and the three destroyed nuclear sites. A zero-tolerance policy toward the laying of mines is in effect," the U.S. President added.

Trump has repeatedly stated that the U.S. Navy had defused mines in this strategically important waterway, including in comments last week, seeking to demonstrate progress in the war with Iran. He has also insisted that the United States controls the Strait.

Trump published a map with the Strait of Hormuz marked as a "new U.S. territory"

Earlier this month, Trump announced the cancellation of planned U.S. strikes on Mount Pickax, a deeply buried nuclear facility that Israel believes Iran used to store some of its stockpiles of enriched uranium and advanced centrifuges.