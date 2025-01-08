The US Senate begins hearings on nominees for positions in the administration of President-elect Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump's nominees will begin appearing in the U.S. Senate next week, as Republicans rush to form a new cabinet immediately after the January 20 inauguration.

This is reported by Bloomberg, UNN reports.

Next week, the U.S. Senate will begin confirmation hearings for key positions in President-elect Donald Trump's administration. The inauguration is scheduled for January 20, and Republicans, who control 53 seats in the Senate, are rushing to form a new cabinet.

All potential administration officials will be questioned about their background and qualifications for the role, as part of a standard vetting procedure before senators vote to decide whether to confirm the nominee.

Confirmation Hearings Scheduled Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee on January 14 in connection with allegations of sexual assault and alcohol abuse. Republican Senator Joni Ernst, who is key to his confirmation, said she supports Hegseth and expects a "fair" confirmation hearing.

Veterans' affairs

Doug Collins, a former congressman and Air Force Reserve chaplain, will be heard on January 14. Doug Collins is an Air Force Reserve chaplain and former congressman from Georgia. He has been a staunch Trump supporter and, as the ranking Republican on the Judiciary Committee during the former president's first administration, criticized the Justice Department's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Ministry of Internal Affairs

Former North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum will also speak on January 14. Doug Burgum will also head the newly created National Energy Council, which will influence the country's oil and gas production strategy under the new administration. The former governor of North Dakota ran for president in the 2024 election and later endorsed Trump.

Internal security

The candidacy of Kristi Noem, the governor of South Dakota, will be considered on January 15. She is expected to discuss her policy of mass deportation of migrants. If confirmed, Noem will implement Trump's immigration policies, including his promise to carry out mass deportations of illegal immigrants.

State Department

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, Trump's nominee for Secretary of State, will testify on January 15. Rubio, who is well respected in the Senate, is expected to receive the support needed for a smooth confirmation.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will appoint a replacement for his seat in the Senate.

Energy

Chris Wright, an oil and gas industry supporter, will speak on the same day. Wright runs an oil and natural gas fracking services company based in Colorado. The threat of global warming, he said, is exaggerated.

Transportation

Former Congressman Sean Duffy will have a hearing on January 15.

UN Ambassador

The confirmation hearing for New York State Representative Eliza Stefanik as UN Ambassador was scheduled for January 16, but it appears to be postponed.

During her ten years in office, Stefanik went from being a bipartisan legislator representing a rural district stretching from the Canadian border to the Albany area to a staunch MAGA supporter and star of the Trump-altered Republican Party.

Some of the nominees, including Kennedy Jr, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, and Tulsi Gabbard, are still waiting for their hearing dates. These hearings will determine whether Trump will receive the necessary support to confirm his cabinet, which has already attracted considerable attention and criticism.