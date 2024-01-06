The US national team wins the World Youth Hockey Championship for the sixth time

The US national team beat Sweden and won the World Youth Championship for the sixth time. This was reported on the website of the US national hockey team Team USA Hockey, UNN reports.

Details

The tournament was held in Sweden. The final match ended in a 6-2 victory for the United States (1:0, 2:2, 3:0).

Previously, the United States won the World Youth Championships in 2004, 2010, 2013, 2017, and 2021, and was runner-up twice and third seven times.

The Swedes have not won the World Youth Championships since 2012. They have become silver medalists of the tournament 12 times. In addition, they have won twice and become bronze medalists eight times.

