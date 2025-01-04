The US may impose new restrictions on China's AI chips before Trump's inauguration

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 80545 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156935 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132434 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139700 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137277 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177074 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111793 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168667 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104657 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114013 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136842 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136270 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 70855 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104909 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107111 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 156938 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177074 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168667 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196177 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185267 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136257 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136832 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144746 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136264 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153295 views
The US may impose new restrictions on China's AI chips before Trump's inauguration

The US may impose new restrictions on China's AI chips before Trump's inauguration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28979 views

The Biden administration is planning to introduce new rules that will limit China's access to powerful GPUs for AI. The restrictions are aimed at controlling global chip supplies and eliminating regulatory loopholes.

The United States plans to introduce new rules that will limit China's access to powerful GPUs needed to train artificial intelligence models. These restrictions are expected to be announced before the end of Joe Biden's presidential term on January 20. This is reported by the South China Morning Post, citing sources familiar with the situation, UNN report.

Details

It is noted that possible restrictions will be aimed at controlling global supplies of GPU chips by eliminating existing regulatory loopholes. This will be the next step after previous US investigations into the production of so-called "traditional chips" in China and the blacklisting of 140 Chinese companies related to semiconductor equipment.

The publication previously reported that Washington intended to adopt the new rules by the end of December 2024, but due to delays in expert review caused by the US government's budgetary problems, they were postponed.

The Biden administration has already implemented three key export control rules aimed at slowing down China's development of advanced semiconductors and restricting access to advanced chips and equipment. The main reason for these measures is concern that U.S. technology could be used to modernize the Chinese military

- emphasizes the media.

The new rules are also aimed at preventing the circumvention of existing restrictions through third countries. The move is part of a broader U.S. strategy to curb China's technological progress in critical areas such as AI and semiconductors.

Biden's decision is expected to have long-term implications for the Chinese tech industry, as it will limit access to advanced chips that are the basis for modern technology.

Recall

Last December, Beijing banned the supply of gallium, germanium, and other metals to the United States following new U.S. restrictions on chips. Chinese trade associations called for a reduction in purchases of American chips.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising