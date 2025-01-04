The US may impose new restrictions on China's AI chips before Trump's inauguration

The United States plans to introduce new rules that will limit China's access to powerful GPUs needed to train artificial intelligence models. These restrictions are expected to be announced before the end of Joe Biden's presidential term on January 20. This is reported by the South China Morning Post, citing sources familiar with the situation, UNN report.

Details

It is noted that possible restrictions will be aimed at controlling global supplies of GPU chips by eliminating existing regulatory loopholes. This will be the next step after previous US investigations into the production of so-called "traditional chips" in China and the blacklisting of 140 Chinese companies related to semiconductor equipment.

The publication previously reported that Washington intended to adopt the new rules by the end of December 2024, but due to delays in expert review caused by the US government's budgetary problems, they were postponed.

The Biden administration has already implemented three key export control rules aimed at slowing down China's development of advanced semiconductors and restricting access to advanced chips and equipment. The main reason for these measures is concern that U.S. technology could be used to modernize the Chinese military - emphasizes the media.

The new rules are also aimed at preventing the circumvention of existing restrictions through third countries. The move is part of a broader U.S. strategy to curb China's technological progress in critical areas such as AI and semiconductors.

Biden's decision is expected to have long-term implications for the Chinese tech industry, as it will limit access to advanced chips that are the basis for modern technology.

Recall

Last December, Beijing banned the supply of gallium, germanium, and other metals to the United States following new U.S. restrictions on chips. Chinese trade associations called for a reduction in purchases of American chips.