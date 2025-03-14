The US has declared "cautious optimism" regarding a ceasefire in Ukraine
The US admits the possibility of a truce in Ukraine after the meeting between special representative Witkoff and Putin. The decision will be made by Donald Trump based on the information received.
The US admits the possibility of a ceasefire in Ukraine, but so far without specific agreements. US President's National Security Advisor Michael Waltz announced "cautious optimism" after a meeting between Washington's Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
We have some cautious optimism
Obviously, both sides will have their demands, and, of course, both sides will have to compromise, and shuttle diplomacy - moving back and forth - is already happening
In addition, he stressed that Special Representative Witkoff is in Moscow and is transmitting information for evaluation, after which the decision will be made by Donald Trump.
I spoke with my colleague, Special Envoy Witkoff. He is there and brings us information for evaluation and for President Trump to make decisions about the next steps
Earlier it was reported that dictator Vladimir Putin sent "additional" signals to US President Donald Trump regarding the US-proposed 30-day truce in Ukraine.