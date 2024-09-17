ukenru
The U.S. has completed its withdrawal from Niger

The U.S. has completed its withdrawal from Niger

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14018 views

The U.S. and Nigerian defense ministries announced the completion of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country on September 16. The process began on May 19 and included the withdrawal of forces from air bases in Niamey and Agadez, as well as the AFRICOM coordination element.

On September 16, the U.S. Department of Defense and the Ministry of National Defense of Niger announced that the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Niger is complete. This UNN reported with reference to the U.S. Armed Forces Africa Command (AFRICOM).

Details

The process of withdrawal of U.S. forces began on May 19 after mutual working out of terms  and continued with withdrawal from Air Base 101 in Niamey on July 7, 2024, and Air Base 201 in Agadez on August 5, 2024.

In addition, the AFRICOM coordination element of the two-star general and headquarters was also withdrawn from the country.

“Effective cooperation and communication between U.S. and Nigerian military forces ensured a safe, orderly and responsible withdrawal that was completed without complications by the mutually agreed upon date of Sept. 15,” the Pentagon indicated.

Recall 

Over the past decade, U.S. forces have trained Niger's troops and supported partner-led counterterrorism missions against the Islamic State and al-Qaeda in the region.

The US State Department reacts to Niger's decision to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine09.08.2024, 14:29 • 112449 views

