SOF reported the destruction and capture of Russians who executed TRO fighters

Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the destruction and capture of Russian occupiers who executed TRO fighters, UNN reports.

Details

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces operators killed and captured the Russians who executed the TRO fighters," the SOF reported.

According to the SOF, "Russian troops shot dead two soldiers of the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine, whom they captured a few days ago on one of the directions.

"They thought their crime would go unpunished. Meanwhile, one of the Special Operations Forces units was carefully planning an operation to destroy this enemy group and recover the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers. When the SOF operators moved in to carry out special actions, they destroyed part of the firing squad and forced the rest to surrender," the SOF noted.

According to the SOF, "the captured Russians were marines from the 40th Arctic Brigade. During interrogation, they confessed that they had captured two soldiers of the TRO and reported it to their company commander.

"The company commander ordered the Russians to execute the Ukrainian soldiers on the radio. The TRO fighters heard this and ran away, but Russian soldiers with call signs Yary, Lebed, Boom and Bilyi immediately opened fire on them," the SOF said.

According to the Special Operations Forces, "the last three SSO operators were killed during special operations, but ‘Yaryi’ and two others were captured. They are already testifying".

"All the prisoners turned out to be contractors who have been serving in the Russian army for only a month and a half," the statement said.

"The execution of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Convention and is a war crime. Everyone who commits war crimes against Ukraine will be punished. We are working on it," the SOF emphasized.

