“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

SOF reported the destruction and capture of Russians who executed TRO fighters

SOF reported the destruction and capture of Russians who executed TRO fighters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 74031 views

The SOF operators conducted a special operation against a group of Russian marines who shot two captured TRO fighters. Part of the enemy group was destroyed, the rest were captured and are already testifying.

Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the destruction and capture of Russian occupiers who executed TRO fighters, UNN reports.

Details

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces operators killed and captured the Russians who executed the TRO fighters," the SOF reported. 

According to the SOF, "Russian troops shot dead two soldiers of the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine, whom they captured a few days ago on one of the directions.

"They thought their crime would go unpunished. Meanwhile, one of the Special Operations Forces units was carefully planning an operation to destroy this enemy group and recover the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers. When the SOF operators moved in to carry out special actions, they destroyed part of the firing squad and forced the rest to surrender," the SOF noted.

According to the SOF, "the captured Russians were marines from the 40th Arctic Brigade. During interrogation, they confessed that they had captured two soldiers of the TRO and reported it to their company commander.

"The company commander ordered the Russians to execute the Ukrainian soldiers on the radio. The TRO fighters heard this and ran away, but Russian soldiers with call signs Yary, Lebed, Boom and Bilyi immediately opened fire on them," the SOF said.

According to the Special Operations Forces, "the last three SSO operators were killed during special operations, but ‘Yaryi’ and two others were captured. They are already testifying".

"All the prisoners turned out to be contractors who have been serving in the Russian army for only a month and a half," the statement said.

"The execution of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Convention and is a war crime. Everyone who commits war crimes against Ukraine will be punished. We are working on it," the SOF emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
syly-spetsialnykh-operatsii-ukrainaSpecial Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

