Tax on parcels worth up to €150 passes the Verkhovna Rada’s committee

The bill abolishing the exemption for parcels worth up to €150 passed the parliament’s committee, MP from the Tax Committee Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported on social media on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

"The Tax Policy Committee has supported for the first reading for the third time the bill abolishing the exemption for parcels worth up to €150. Bills 15460 and 15112-d. In favor — 19," Zhelezniak wrote .

According to the MP, the finance minister, presenting the initiative, said that "without the adoption of the law, there will be no €4 billion. Because these are international obligations."

"I asked, what about the five anti-corruption laws that the OP and the law enforcement committee so want to reject? They involve an even larger amount… The Finance Ministry was unable to comment much on this. It said that we need to do a lot to receive $30 billion," Zhelezniak stated.

Addendum

The government described the key change of the reform as the introduction of VAT on imported goods purchased through marketplaces, starting from €0 (currently, parcels worth up to €150 are not subject to VAT).

Tax on parcels - the government explained the essence of the reform