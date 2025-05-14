The State Tax Service and the audit company Deloitte from the "big four" held a joint webinar: what was discussed

$41.500.04
46.090.07
ukenru
Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation
04:00 PM • 41593 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

02:42 PM • 29871 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

01:55 PM • 68000 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
01:50 PM • 40227 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

01:18 PM • 38867 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

12:09 PM • 83298 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 54367 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 72010 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 62593 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 67225 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.9m/s
39%
744mm
Popular news

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

May 14, 08:02 AM • 112195 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

May 14, 09:07 AM • 102759 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 53647 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 110608 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 37161 views
Publications

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

04:34 PM • 18232 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

04:00 PM • 41593 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

01:55 PM • 68000 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

12:09 PM • 83298 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 110716 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

02:08 PM • 18460 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 37253 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 53734 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 58531 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 67169 views
Actual

Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

The State Tax Service and the audit company Deloitte from the "big four" held a joint webinar: what was discussed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

The State Tax Service, together with Deloitte and business, discussed changes in transfer pricing that will come into force in 2025. The criteria, reporting and judicial practice were considered.

The State Tax Service and the audit company Deloitte from the "big four" held a joint webinar: what was discussed

Today, May 14, the State Tax Service hosted a joint webinar with representatives of the STS, Deloitte experts and businesses on topical aspects of transfer pricing. The event discussed the introduction of the economic connection criterion, updates to the lists of jurisdictions and organizational and legal forms, reporting by international groups of companies, and current case law. This was reported by the press service of the STS, reports UNN.

Details

As reported by the STS, today a joint webinar was held on the topic "Tax Tango: TP and CFC" with the participation of representatives of the STS, Deloitte experts and business, during which topical aspects of transfer pricing were discussed.

The event discussed key legislative changes that came into force on January 1, 2025, in particular:

  • introduction of the economic connection criterion;
    • updating the lists of jurisdictions and organizational and legal forms;
      • submission of reports by international groups of companies;
        • current case law.

          The State Tax Service understands that business in Ukraine strives for predictability, clear rules and equal conditions for all. That is why the STS is actively developing modern analytical approaches, introducing digital solutions to improve the quality of analysis, identify risks and at the same time minimize interference where business operates in good faith 

          – said Lesya Karnaukh, First Deputy Chairman of the STS.

          According to Karnaukh, among the analytical tools currently used by the STS:

          • Big Data TP to identify transfer pricing risks;
            • analysis of financial and behavioral indicators;
              • comparison of functions, assets and profitability of taxpayers;
                • international exchange of information to verify the economic capacity of non-resident counterparties.

                  Our focus is shifting from simply checking numbers to a deep understanding of the essence of operations, business models and the economic value that companies create. We understand that only cooperation, open discussion and mutual respect will help us achieve synergy within the framework of public-private partnership 

                  - added Karnaukh.

                  The STS also informed that the participants of the event got acquainted with the mechanisms by which the STS analyzes controlled transactions, identifies risks and uses requests to international partners.

                  Addition

                  Deloitte is one of the world's largest professional services firms in the areas of:

                  • audit,
                    • consulting,
                      • taxation,
                        • risk management,
                          • financial consulting.

                            Deloitte is one of the "big four" accounting firms along with PwC, EY and KPMG.

                            Let us remind you

                            The State Tax Service became the first among state bodies to join the "Pulse" project, designed to collect feedback from businesses on interaction with state bodies. The tax office has integrated the Electronic Cabinet with the online platform.

                            Pavlo Bashynskyi

                            Pavlo Bashynskyi

                            EconomyFinance
                            Ukraine
                            Brent
                            $66.31
                            Bitcoin
                            $103,376.20
                            S&P 500
                            $5,891.00
                            Tesla
                            $346.18
                            Газ TTF
                            $35.15
                            Золото
                            $3,191.89
                            Ethereum
                            $2,589.63