The State Emergency Service of Ukraine told about the consequences of the attack on Vinnytsia region

In Zhmerynka, Vinnytsia region, three four-story residential buildings, 7 private houses and 6 cars were damaged as a result of the fall of enemy drone debris. Three people were injured and refused hospitalization. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

Forty people were evacuated from their apartments.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service worked at the scene.

Currently, the rescuers are engaged in emergency rescue operations to dismantle overhanging structures from the building's floors that pose a threat to passers-by.

