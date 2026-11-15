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The situation is difficult in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions after Russian attacks — Zelenskyy explained the situation with electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

Recovery continues in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions following Russian strikes and outages. The European Commission will provide Ukraine with additional energy support.

The situation is difficult in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions after Russian attacks — Zelenskyy explained the situation with electricity

The Russians are taking one region as a special target and focusing their strikes on that region for several days. Today, the situation is difficult in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions — there are many outages due to Russian strikes. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this, reports UNN.

Today, special attention was focused all day on our Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions: the situation there is very difficult following Russian strikes. There were many outages, and restoration efforts are ongoing. Electricity is already being restored in some areas, but significant work still lies ahead. I want to thank every repair crew, all our energy workers, and everyone who is helping. There are constantly new air-raid alerts and new strikes. This significantly complicates restoration efforts. But all the necessary forces are engaged, the equipment is available, and there must be a result 

- Zelenskyy said during his evening video address. 

According to the President, the Russians are acting by taking one region as a special target and focusing their strikes on that region for several days — striking everything, the networks and substations.

Since the beginning of September, the greatest number of strikes and hits has been recorded specifically in the Dnipropetrovsk region: 131 hits. One hundred and twenty-five were recorded in the Kyiv region. More than a hundred hits were recorded in the Zhytomyr and Sumy regions. Accordingly, that is where energy workers, municipal services, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have the most tasks 

- Zelenskyy added. 

According to the President, it is important that people receive assistance and that energy supplies return to predictable schedules, without fail.

Nevertheless, this is not easy. This week, the European Commission made a decision: we agreed with Ursula von der Leyen that Ukraine would receive additional emergency energy assistance. It is specifically for those cities and communities of ours that are currently facing the greatest difficulties. Additional generators, other equipment, and, of course, funding to support resilience. I want to thank her for this 

- Zelenskyy concluded.

Due to a Russian attack, parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions were left without electricity15.11.26, 15:19 • 14800 views

Antonina Tumanova

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