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Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic and guided aerial missiles from various directions and 113 drones - how many destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Overnight, Russia launched ballistic and guided aerial missiles and 113 drones at Ukraine. Air defenses destroyed or suppressed 99 aerial targets.

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic and guided aerial missiles from various directions and 113 drones - how many destroyed

Russia attacked Ukraine during the night of October 30 with four Kh-59/69 missiles and ballistic missiles, as well as 113 drones. Three guided missiles and 96 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down or suppressed. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What Russia attacked with and from where

During the night of October 30 (from 18:00 on October 29), the enemy attacked with:

  • Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh, Kursk, and Bryansk regions of Russia;
    • four Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles from the Belgorod region of Russia;
      • 113 Shahed-type attack UAVs (83 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parodiya-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Shatalovo — Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske.

        Where the enemy struck

        The main directions of the attack were the Kyiv, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

        How the air defense performed

        The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

        According to preliminary data, as of 07:30, air defense had shot down/suppressed 99 enemy targets:

        • 3 Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles;
          • 96 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (71 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types; several attack UAVs are still in the air, and combat operations are ongoing.

            Hits by the enemy's means of air attack were recorded at 17 locations, as well as the سقوط of downed targets (debris) at 5 locations.

            Russia lost nearly 1,600 troops in Ukraine in one day30.10.26, 07:44 • 790 views

            Julia Shramko

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