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Russia lost nearly 1,600 troops in Ukraine in one day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

Over the course of October 29, Russian forces lost 1,590 troops. Russia's total losses since the beginning of the invasion have reached approximately 1,586,500 personnel.

Russia lost nearly 1,600 troops in Ukraine in one day

During the day on October 29, the enemy lost 1,590 servicemen in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amounted to approximately 1,586,500 people as of October 30.

Reminder

The Kremlin stated that the next round of peace talks on ending Russia's war against Ukraine could take place after November 4. At the same time, the Russian side has not yet announced a specific date for the meeting.

In October, the enemy army's losses reached a record 49,000 personnel since the start of the full-scale war — General Staff29.10.26, 13:13 • 3190 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
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