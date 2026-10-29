In October, the enemy army's losses reached a record 49,000 personnel since the start of the full-scale war — General Staff

In October alone, Russia's army lost more than 49,000 occupiers. This is the highest monthly figure since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this, UNN reports.

A new record set by Ukraine's Defense Forces! As of October 29, 2026, the enemy's total combat personnel losses for the current month amount to 49,040 people. This is already the highest monthly figure since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. And there are still three days left until the end of October - the General Staff noted.

According to the available information, the previous highest figure was recorded back in December 2024, namely 48,670 people.

The enemy's average daily losses in October currently stand at approximately 1,750 people" - the post says.

Moreover, throughout 2026, the monthly figures for Russian military losses increased. In February, they amounted to 26,090 people; in September, 46,230; and as of October 29, they reached 49,040 people.

Why this matters: the pace of losses exceeds the enemy's ability to replenish its units. Each month of the war is costing Russia's army increasingly more. Ukraine's Defense Forces will continue inflicting losses on the occupiers until Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely halted - the General Staff emphasizes.

The General Staff reported how many Russian military personnel and pieces of equipment Russia lost over the past day