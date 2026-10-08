Russia attacked one of the energy facilities important to Kyiv — Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian attack damaged an important energy facility and several elements of Kyiv’s power grid. Emergency blackouts occurred in the capital and the region.
The Russian army struck one of the energy facilities important for the city of Kyiv, resulting in the shutdown of several elements of the capital's power grid. In some districts, power outages affected a significant number of consumers, reports UNN.
An attack was carried out on one of the energy facilities important for the city of Kyiv. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore power promptly. The attack by Russian drones is still ongoing. All services have been engaged
Ukrenergo reported that the enemy shelling resulted in the shutdown of several elements of the electricity network supplying Kyiv. As a result, power outages affected a significant number of consumers in some districts of the capital.
DTEK reported that an emergency power outage occurred in Kyiv due to the enemy attack
The schedules are temporarily not in effect. The same situation applies in the region.
We remind you
The Verkhovna Rada committees located on Lypska Street had their power cut off.