The Russian Federation announced an attack on the location of the Russian Defense Ministry: there are wounded

On June 2, the location of the Russian Defense Ministry in the korostensky District of the Belgorod region of Russia was attacked. As a result of the attack, several units of military equipment burned down. Three servicemen were injured. This is reported by the Russian media, reports UNN.

Details

Earlier, the head of the region said that the korostensky district "had an emergency" - as a result of the detonation of ammunition, the deputy head of the korochansky district administration, Secretary of the district Security Council Igor Nechiporenko, was killed.

the head of the district Nikolay Nesterov, as well as two heads of rural settlements - Andrey vedenin, chairman of the Malinovsky rural settlement, and Igor Shevlyakov, chairman of the glakhovsky rural settlement, were slightly injured.

ASTRA found out that on the morning of June 2, the location of Russian servicemen was attacked, as a result of which a fire broke out, several units of military equipment burned down. Already while extinguishing the fire, the ammunition depot detonated, which led to the death of Nechiporenko, injury to the heads of administration and rural settlements and 3 servicemen of the Ministry of defense of the Russian Federation.

