Russian delegation did not have the authority to make important decisions, they are not ready to adopt anything significant to end the war - CNN

the russian delegation did not have the authority to make important decisions, they are not ready to accept anything significant to end the war, CNN reports, citing a Ukrainian source, against the background of reports that the russian-Ukrainian negotiations have ended, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, the first signs of negotiations "do not indicate progress".

A Ukrainian source familiar with the negotiations said that the russian delegation "did not have the authority to make important decisions."

"They are not ready to accept anything significant to end the war," the source said.

According to the publication, the head of the Kremlin, volodymyr putin, calling for negotiations, then decided to skip them, instead sending a team led by an assistant from the Kremlin.

Addition

Earlier, a Ukrainian diplomatic source said in a comment to the media that russia's demands at the Istanbul talks are "unrealistic". russia at the negotiations, according to a Ukrainian diplomatic source, demanded the withdrawal of the Ukrainian army "from several areas inside Ukraine" in exchange for a ceasefire, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported.

These were the first direct talks between the two countries since the beginning of 2022, immediately after russia began its full-scale invasion.