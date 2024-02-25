The Presidential Administration told when Ukraine will start substantive negotiations on the content of the security agreement with the United States

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43659 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 172213 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 101171 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 348548 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 283774 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207436 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241166 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253953 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160085 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372684 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
50%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 141973 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 110790 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 104867 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 47809 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 96344 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 96643 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 172215 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 348551 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 237337 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 283776 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 2126 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 30092 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 48017 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36496 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 105062 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The Presidential Administration told when Ukraine will start substantive negotiations on the content of the security agreement with the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 113991 views

Ukraine is working on a security cooperation agreement with Japan and will discuss the content of the agreement with the United States after Congress approves further assistance to Ukraine.

The Presidential Administration told when Ukraine will start substantive negotiations on the content of the security agreement with the United States

Ukraine is already working on the text of a security cooperation agreement with Japan. There will be substantive negotiations with the United States on the content of the agreement after a positive decision by Congress to help Ukraine. Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, told UNN.

Details

When asked how many countries we are at the stage of almost signing security agreements with, Zhovkva replied: "We are at the stage of negotiations with five countries. Negotiations are ongoing with the Netherlands and Romania.

According to him, the Nordic countries have announced their readiness to start negotiations, and they have already started with some countries.

The Nordic countries include Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland, Iceland, as well as Greenland and the Faroe Islands, which are part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

"We have opened rounds of negotiations with Japan, I think we have already held two rounds of negotiations. We are already working on the text of the agreement," Zhovkva said.

Zhovkva also commented on the situation with the United States.

We have had two rounds of negotiations with the United States. Now the Congress is deciding on the issue of funding. I think that as soon as this issue is resolved positively, and it will definitely be resolved positively, we will have substantive negotiations on the content of the agreement

- Zhovkva said.

Addendum

Ukraine has already signed security agreements with Denmark, Britain, Germany, France, Italy, and Canada.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expectsthat all the Group of Seven countries will sign security agreements with Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Office of the President of Ukraine
United States Congress
G7
Finland
Iceland
Denmark
Sweden
Norway
Netherlands
Romania
Japan
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87