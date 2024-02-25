The Presidential Administration told when Ukraine will start substantive negotiations on the content of the security agreement with the United States

Ukraine is already working on the text of a security cooperation agreement with Japan. There will be substantive negotiations with the United States on the content of the agreement after a positive decision by Congress to help Ukraine. Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, told UNN.

Details

When asked how many countries we are at the stage of almost signing security agreements with, Zhovkva replied: "We are at the stage of negotiations with five countries. Negotiations are ongoing with the Netherlands and Romania.

According to him, the Nordic countries have announced their readiness to start negotiations, and they have already started with some countries.

The Nordic countries include Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland, Iceland, as well as Greenland and the Faroe Islands, which are part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

"We have opened rounds of negotiations with Japan, I think we have already held two rounds of negotiations. We are already working on the text of the agreement," Zhovkva said.

Zhovkva also commented on the situation with the United States.

We have had two rounds of negotiations with the United States. Now the Congress is deciding on the issue of funding. I think that as soon as this issue is resolved positively, and it will definitely be resolved positively, we will have substantive negotiations on the content of the agreement - Zhovkva said.

Addendum

Ukraine has already signed security agreements with Denmark, Britain, Germany, France, Italy, and Canada.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expectsthat all the Group of Seven countries will sign security agreements with Ukraine.