The Orlivka border crossing point on the border with Romania has resumed operations in Odesa region

The Orlivka ferry checkpoint in Odesa region’s Izmail district has resumed operations. Currently, border-crossing procedures on the Ukrainian-Romanian border are being carried out as normal. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

"The Orlivka ferry checkpoint has resumed operations. Currently, border-crossing procedures are being carried out as normal. Our Romanian colleagues have been informed about the resumption of the checkpoint’s operations," - the statement says.

We remind you

Russian drones hit the building and grounds of the Orlivka checkpoint, causing fires. Its operations were temporarily suspended.