Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The organizer of the embezzlement scheme involving transformers was detained while trying to leave Ukraine.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1710 views

The organizer of the embezzlement scheme of 12.5 million hryvnias in "Kharkivoblenergo" was notified of suspicion. He was detained while trying to leave Ukraine. He controlled the procurement of power equipment.

The organizer of the embezzlement scheme involving transformers was detained while trying to leave Ukraine.

The organizer of the scheme of million-dollar embezzlement on the purchases of JSC "Kharkivoblenergo" energy equipment has been notified of suspicion. He was detained by detectives while trying to leave Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to SAP.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the SAP, NABU detectives have notified the organizer of the criminal scheme of taking possession of more than UAH 12.5 million and attempting to seize another UAH 120 million of JSC "Kharkivoblenergo" funds during the purchase of transformer equipment and electrical measuring devices. It should be noted that the person was detained by detectives while trying to leave the territory of Ukraine

 - the message says.

It is reported that within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that in 2021, the acting general director of JSC "Kharkivoblenergo", in collusion with a person who controlled a number of commercial enterprises-suppliers of energy equipment, created an organized group, which also included other employees of the company, in order to systematically seize the company's funds in particularly large amounts.

The SAP states that the organizer of the scheme kept the purchase of energy equipment at JSC "Kharkivoblenergo" under personal control and took measures to spread his influence on the purchase of such equipment by other state-owned energy sector enterprises.

Thus, during April-September 2021, the head of JSC "Kharkivoblenergo" ensured the selection of two "necessary" companies as winners of the procurement of services for the supply of 11,904 units of transformer equipment and 79,425 units of electrical measuring devices (meters and auxiliary equipment) at an inflated cost of UAH 132.5 million

 - informs SAP.

It is noted that, in accordance with the tasks and distributed roles, the head of the Kharkiv Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a private appraiser, acting in the interests of future winners, ensured the formation of a deliberately inflated expected cost of purchases.

Partial implementation of these contracts in 2021-2022 caused losses to JSC "Kharkivoblenergo" in the amount of UAH 12.5 million. Intentions to seize another part of the funds, namely UAH 120 million, were thwarted after the introduction of martial law and investigative actions by NABU detectives

- the message says.

Currently, 8 persons have been notified of suspicion in this case.

Addition

In August 2024, the former acting chairman of the board of JSC "Kharkivoblenergo" Kostyantyn Logvinenko and four other members of the criminal organization were notified of suspicion of taking possession of more than UAH 12.5 million and attempting to seize another UAH 120 million of JSC "Kharkivoblenergo" funds during the purchase of energy equipment.

Also suspicion was received by the director for general issues of JSC "Kharkivoblenergo" Dmytro Myrny.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine
