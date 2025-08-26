The official trailer for Anton Ptushkin's film "Antarctica" has been released

$41.430.15
02:13 PM • 4836 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 35830 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
10:16 AM • 74296 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
11:34 AM • 38650 views
Government will update border crossing rules for men aged 18 to 22 today - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
11:32 AM • 68876 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 35967 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 124484 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 57347 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 54108 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 177654 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Popular news
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 98239 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 95003 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 54175 views
Explosion on Russian tanker near Chukotka: there are casualties, propaganda downplays the significance of the accident - Center for Countering Disinformation10:30 AM • 34564 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year01:17 PM • 16002 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhoto02:05 PM • 5402 views
UNN Lite
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year01:17 PM • 16029 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 54225 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 98295 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 44333 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 175604 views
The official trailer for Anton Ptushkin's film "Antarctica" has been released

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

The official trailer for Anton Ptushkin's film "Antarctica" has been released, showing the life of polar explorers at the "Akademik Vernadsky" station. The film's premiere will take place on September 4.

The official trailer for Anton Ptushkin's film "Antarctica" has been released

The official trailer for the full-length film "Antarctica" by Ukrainian TV presenter and traveler Anton Ptushkin has been released. The film shows the life and work of polar explorers at the "Akademik Vernadsky" station and the incredible landscapes of the icy continent. The premiere will take place on September 4, writes UNN.

The film's trailer is already available to viewers. This is Ptushkin's second full-length directorial work after the touching documentary project "We, Our Pets and War" in 2024. This is a documentary film, the main roles in which were played, in particular, by the dog Patron and the cat Shafa, and many other animals – from cats and dogs to lions, chameleons, and lemurs. This is an attempt to show events in Ukraine from a different angle: through the relationships between people and animals who became witnesses, and sometimes victims, of the war. Work on the film lasted more than a year and a half.

The filming of "Antarctica" took place in March 2025. Ptushkin spent a week at the station for the filming of this film, but the work on the film lasted a full six months.

The film promises to show a fascinating and informative story about the daily lives of Ukrainian polar explorers at one of the least explored continents in the world. The film will tell about the challenges of the icy "end of the world", life at the station, the importance of climate observations, and also about Ukraine's role among the few states that have a full presence in Antarctica.

Ukrainian scientists recorded a winter ocean excursion and a whale encounter06.07.25, 09:03 • 1598 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCulture
Antarctica
Ukraine