The official trailer for Anton Ptushkin's film "Antarctica" has been released

The official trailer for the full-length film "Antarctica" by Ukrainian TV presenter and traveler Anton Ptushkin has been released. The film shows the life and work of polar explorers at the "Akademik Vernadsky" station and the incredible landscapes of the icy continent. The premiere will take place on September 4, writes UNN.

The film's trailer is already available to viewers. This is Ptushkin's second full-length directorial work after the touching documentary project "We, Our Pets and War" in 2024. This is a documentary film, the main roles in which were played, in particular, by the dog Patron and the cat Shafa, and many other animals – from cats and dogs to lions, chameleons, and lemurs. This is an attempt to show events in Ukraine from a different angle: through the relationships between people and animals who became witnesses, and sometimes victims, of the war. Work on the film lasted more than a year and a half.

The filming of "Antarctica" took place in March 2025. Ptushkin spent a week at the station for the filming of this film, but the work on the film lasted a full six months.

The film promises to show a fascinating and informative story about the daily lives of Ukrainian polar explorers at one of the least explored continents in the world. The film will tell about the challenges of the icy "end of the world", life at the station, the importance of climate observations, and also about Ukraine's role among the few states that have a full presence in Antarctica.

Ukrainian scientists recorded a winter ocean excursion and a whale encounter