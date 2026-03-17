The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 8 people due to drone attack

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured has increased to 8 people. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

Six employees sustained concussions. The condition of two other people is assessed by medics as moderate. - he stated.

Context

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. The strike hit near one of the terminals of a logistics operator. The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reported that seven employees sustained injuries and concussions.

Recall

On the night of March 17, Russians attacked Ukraine with 178 drones, 154 of which were shot down or suppressed.