Number of injured due to the Russian strike on a high-rise building in Dnipro has risen to 7
Kyiv • UNN
Seven people were injured in the attack on the residential building. Four of the injured are in hospital, two of them in serious condition.
t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA
In Dnipro, where a high-rise building was damaged by a Russian attack, the number of injured has risen to seven, reported on Tuesday the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Ganzha on Telegram, writes UNN.
Seven people have already been injured due to the enemy attack on Dnipro. Four of them have been hospitalized. Two are in serious condition, and two more are in moderate condition.
According to him, the rest of the injured are receiving outpatient treatment.
Russians struck a high-rise building in Dnipro, a fire broke out24.03.26, 10:58 • 2790 views