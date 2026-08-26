The number of ICE arrests in the U.S. reached nearly 50,000 in July — a record during Trump’s second term

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 49,571 people in July. This is the highest monthly figure since the beginning of Donald Trump’s second presidential term. UNN reports this with reference to the Associated Press.

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Compared with June, the number of arrests increased by 15% — from 43,021 to 49,571. Compared with February, the figure rose by approximately 70%.

According to the AP, the Trump administration continues its policy of mass deportations while changing its tactics. Instead of high-profile operations in major cities, ICE is increasingly carrying out arrests during vehicle checks and with the assistance of local and state law enforcement agencies.

The increase is also attributed to the large-scale recruitment of new ICE employees and increased funding for the agency. At the same time, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has largely stopped regularly publishing its own statistics on immigration detentions.

In the United States, they plan to detain offenders using electroshock gloves