Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The number of hours for the educational subject "Defense of Ukraine" has been increased in schools

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

According to the order of the Ministry of Education and Science dated June 20, 2025, the subject "Defense of Ukraine" will have 2 hours per week for grades 10-11. The changes come into effect at the beginning of the 2025–2026 academic year.

The number of hours for the educational subject "Defense of Ukraine" has been increased in schools

In Ukrainian schools, the study of the subject "Defense of Ukraine" for high school students has been increased to two mandatory hours per week. This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science, writes UNN.

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine approved by order No. 890 of June 20, 2025, changes to the Standard Educational Program for general secondary education institutions. The key change was the increase in the number of hours for studying the subject "Defense of Ukraine" to 2 mandatory hours per week.

- the report says.

According to the new version of the Standard Educational Program, the subject "Defense of Ukraine" will have a stable load — 2 hours per week for 10-11th grades instead of the previous range of 1.5-2 hours. This decision focuses on the importance of practical training for students to the challenges of modernity and guarantees sufficient time for quality acquisition of vital skills.

Additional hours allow for the full implementation of the updated learning concept, within which high school students master modern competencies in safety and defense. Instead of lectures, students acquire practical skills in the form of trainings conducted in the network of regional training centers. Increasing the weekly load to 2 hours creates opportunities for in-depth study of tactical medicine, unmanned system technologies, disinformation countermeasures, and other critically important skills for self-defense.

The changes come into force at the beginning of the 2025-2026 academic year and will apply to all institutions of general secondary education.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEducation
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
