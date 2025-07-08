$41.800.06
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
The number of corruption convictions in Ukraine has increased: almost 2200 convicted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

In 2024, 2195 people were convicted of corruption offenses in Ukraine, which accounts for almost 80% of all accused. The number of convictions in top-corruption cases has more than doubled, reaching 60 people.

The number of corruption convictions in Ukraine has increased: almost 2200 convicted

The number of people against whom top-corruption sentences came into force has more than doubled. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention.

Details

According to the NACP, the number of sentences for committing corruption crimes in Ukraine is growing every year.

In total, last year, 2,195 people* were convicted of corruption criminal offenses and corruption-related criminal offenses, or almost 80% of all those accused in such cases (according to court decisions that have entered into force).

- reports the National Agency.

A separate important detail:

In 2024, sentences against 60 people convicted last year in top-corruption cases considered by the HACC came into force. But in 2021, for comparison, sentences against 24 people came into force.

Regarding current statistics, it is indicated that 17 people received imprisonment. The vast majority of them — for a period of 5 to 10 years.

34 people were released from serving their sentences on probation, the rest — received a fine. 

- writes the NACP.

At the same time, a quarter of those convicted of corruption had their property confiscated. For most of the defendants, an additional type of punishment was assigned:

  • deprivation of the right to hold certain positions;
    • deprivation of the right to engage in certain activities.

      For reference

      The HACC issued the most sentences for abuse of power or official position. Cases also concerned embezzlement, misappropriation or seizure of property, obtaining undue benefits, and abuse of influence.

      Proceedings on corruption crimes are also considered by general local courts, but the vast majority of defendants in such cases are not public officials. In 2024, 2,135 people were found guilty of corruption offenses.

      • more than 60% of them — for offering or providing undue benefits;
        • the main type of punishment applied by local general and appellate courts was a fine.

          Recall

          The High Anti-Corruption Court found former head of the Ternopil Regional Council Mykhailo Holovko guilty of corruption and possession of ammunition. He was sentenced to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property.

          HACC to consider appeals regarding pre-trial detention of Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov: date announced03.07.25, 16:23 • 1318 views

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          SocietyCrimes and emergencies
          Ukraine
