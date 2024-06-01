The Ministry of Energy warned about a possible change in the schedule of blackouts for today due to the night attack

Today, from 18: 00 to 23: 00, all regions are expected to apply restriction schedules for domestic and industrial consumers. At the same time, due to night attacks on the power grid, the volume of restrictions may change. About it UNN reports with Reference to the Ministry of energy of Ukraine.

Over the past day, the needs of consumers were covered by their own generation, commercial imports and emergency assistance in the evening hours from the power systems of Romania, Poland and Slovakia. Also, at certain hours, Ukraine transferred excess electricity to the Polish energy system to balance the energy system - the message says.

It is reported that within an hour restrictions were applied for renewable energy facilities in the western and south-western regions.

It is noted that the main reason for the blackouts is large-scale russian attacks on the power grid and the resulting power shortage.

Electricity imports are projected to reach 26,946 MWh for the current day. No export is expected.

In addition, the Ministry of Energy reported that in the Dnipropetrovsk region, an electrician was electrocuted and received burns while performing work. He was taken to the hospital.

On the night of June 1, russia attacked power facilities in Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

It was also notedthat russia attacked two DTEK thermal power plants on the night of June 1.

