The Ministry of Energy warned about a possible change in the schedule of blackouts for today due to the night attack

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

The Ministry of Energy warned about a possible change in the schedule of blackouts for today due to the night attack

The Ministry of Energy warned about a possible change in the schedule of blackouts for today due to the night attack

At night, russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, which may cause potential changes in the schedules of power outages in Ukraine.

Today, from 18: 00 to 23: 00, all regions are expected to apply restriction schedules for domestic and industrial consumers. At the same time, due to  night attacks on the power grid, the volume of restrictions may change. About it UNN reports with Reference to the Ministry of energy of Ukraine.

Over the past day, the needs of consumers were covered by their own generation, commercial imports and emergency assistance in the evening hours from the power systems of Romania, Poland and Slovakia. Also, at certain hours, Ukraine transferred excess electricity to the Polish energy system to balance the energy system

- the message says.

It is reported that within an hour restrictions were applied for renewable energy facilities in the western and south-western regions.

Today, from 18: 00 to 23: 00, all regions are expected to apply restriction schedules for domestic and industrial consumers. At the same time, due to the night attack on the power system, the volume of restrictions may change

- informs the Ministry of energy.

It is noted that the main reason for the blackouts is large-scale russian attacks on the power grid and the resulting power shortage.

Electricity imports are projected to reach 26,946 MWh for the current day. No export is expected.

In addition, the Ministry of Energy reported that in the Dnipropetrovsk region, an electrician was electrocuted and received burns while performing work. He was taken to the hospital.

On the night of June 1, russia attacked power facilities in Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

It was also notedthat russia attacked two DTEK thermal power plants on the night of June 1.

Society War
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
dtekDTEK
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

